FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Short Interest Update

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGMC. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter worth about $2,985,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter worth about $5,472,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter worth about $3,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Merger Stock Performance

FGMC remained flat at $10.40 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,748. FG Merger has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Featured Stories

