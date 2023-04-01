FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lifted by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

Shares of FDX traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.