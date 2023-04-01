F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading Up 0.8%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 918 ($11.28) and last traded at GBX 908 ($11.16). Approximately 462,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 456,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 901 ($11.07).

F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 944.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 918.91. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -957.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 43.72.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

F&C Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,473.68%.

Insider Activity at F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.07) per share, with a total value of £991.82 ($1,218.60). Insiders acquired a total of 219 shares of company stock worth $208,280 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.