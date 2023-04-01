Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Short Interest Update

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,500 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 471,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $94,756.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,223.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 82,124 shares of company stock valued at $113,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $1,223,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:FATH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 419,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $7.91.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

