EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EZGO Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

EZGO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. EZGO Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

