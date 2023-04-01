Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 6,810,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Express news, Director Yehuda Shmidman purchased 5,434,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Express by 57.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Express by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Express by 4.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 308,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Express during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Express during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Trading Down 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 846,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,246. Express has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPR shares. TheStreet downgraded Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Express to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

About Express

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

