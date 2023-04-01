Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance
SNMP stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
