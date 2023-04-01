EVgo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 8,980 call options on the company. This is an increase of 216% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,838 call options.
Shares of EVGO stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,798,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,314. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.94. EVgo has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $14.23.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
