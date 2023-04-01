EVgo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 8,980 call options on the company. This is an increase of 216% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,838 call options.

Shares of EVGO stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,798,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,314. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.94. EVgo has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in EVgo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in EVgo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EVgo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in EVgo by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

