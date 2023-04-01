Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $61.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Evergy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Evergy by 59.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 195.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

