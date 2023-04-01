Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVAX opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

