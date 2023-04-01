Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
NASDAQ EVAX opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.
