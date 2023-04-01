Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 8,935 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,130,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,494,410. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

