Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,534. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $281.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

