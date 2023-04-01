Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 12,385 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,482,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,401,816. The firm has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.