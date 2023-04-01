Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,919 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 285,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,699,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CLF. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. 8,612,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,334,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

