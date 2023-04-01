Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 894,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.07. The stock had a trading volume of 355,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day moving average is $135.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

