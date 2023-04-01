Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $933,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,541 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,708. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.16.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

