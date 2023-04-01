Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after buying an additional 413,359 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after buying an additional 1,075,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,708,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,519. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

