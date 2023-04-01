Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 1,293 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $57.56. 79,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

