Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Trims Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,213 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up 1.9% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNA. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,599,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,349,000 after acquiring an additional 40,219 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 227,755 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 791,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 206,016 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MNA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.15. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

