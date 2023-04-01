Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 494 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.92. 391,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,293. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

