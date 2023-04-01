Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $15,798,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,701.02. 69,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,808. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,819.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,250.01 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

