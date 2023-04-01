Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $116,414,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 499.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,953,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,473,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.57.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $821.67. 866,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $763.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $740.78. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $835.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

