Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares during the period.

BATS EFG traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $93.68. 641,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

