Ethereum Price Reaches $1,821.67 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $219.43 billion and $9.02 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,821.67 or 0.06406856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00021347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

