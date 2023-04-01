Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,183,000 after buying an additional 535,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,798. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

