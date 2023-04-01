ERC20 Market Cap Hits $11.82 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $9.65 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01059496 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $45.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

