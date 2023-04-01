Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 1st (ALKS, AMCX, AMX, BSMX, CHD, CL, EA, EBAY, ENSG, FBK)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, April 1st:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

