Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 1st (ALKS, AMCX, AMX, BSMX, CHD, CL, EA, EBAY, ENSG, FBK)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, April 1st:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

