EQT Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $31.91 on Thursday. EQT has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,479,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,832.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 118,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 112,201 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in EQT by 3,104.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

