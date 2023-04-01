Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Entera Bio Price Performance

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

