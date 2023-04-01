Enovis’ (ENOV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.44 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $123.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovis news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

