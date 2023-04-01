Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:EDN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. 42,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,288. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

