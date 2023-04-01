Emocoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.70 Million (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Emocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emocoin has a market cap of $35.70 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emocoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emocoin Profile

Emocoin was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

