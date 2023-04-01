Emblem (CVE:EMC) Shares Up 1.6%

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 597,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Emblem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.89.

Emblem Company Profile

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

