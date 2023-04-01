Elastos Hits Market Capitalization of $23.70 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00004087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $23.70 million and approximately $107,062.86 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars.

