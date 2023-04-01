Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.70.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences
In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.