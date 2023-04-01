Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.70.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

