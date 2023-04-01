Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Shares Up 0.2%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$132.25 and last traded at C$132.25. Approximately 281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$132.00.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$758.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.47.

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.09 million during the quarter.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

(Get Rating)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.