Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. 8,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 37,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0297 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,248,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,306,250.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 104,951 shares of company stock valued at $977,964 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

