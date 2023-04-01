Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. 8,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 37,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0297 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Insider Activity
In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,248,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,306,250.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 104,951 shares of company stock valued at $977,964 over the last three months.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.
