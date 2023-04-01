easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 570 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 570 ($7.00) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.33) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised easyJet to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($5.04) to GBX 580 ($7.13) in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 370 ($4.55) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.37) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.14) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 589.91 ($7.25).

easyJet Stock Performance

LON EZJ opened at GBX 518.40 ($6.37) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 489.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,356.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 604.24 ($7.42).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

