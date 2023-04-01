Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,900 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the February 28th total of 260,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eargo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Eargo by 45.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Eargo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eargo by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Eargo Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 56,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. Eargo has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $116.80.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

