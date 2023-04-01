EAC (EAC) Price Reaches $0.0131 on Top Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. EAC has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $3,231.01 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EAC has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00325043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000971 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01343228 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,233.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

