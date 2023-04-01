dYdX (DYDX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $91.53 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. dYdX has a market capitalization of $395.21 million and approximately $91.53 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00008866 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dYdX has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

Buying and Selling dYdX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

