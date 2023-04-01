DX (Group) (LON:DX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.13

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.13 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 28.88 ($0.35). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 29.75 ($0.37), with a volume of 6,509,243 shares changing hands.

DX (Group) Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.59.

DX (Group) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. DX (Group)’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

