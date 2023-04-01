Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,500 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 623,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,339.2 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DRETF remained flat at $10.53 on Friday. 89 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRETF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

