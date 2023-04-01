Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 5.2% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

