Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.19

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.19 and traded as low as C$2.93. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 199,428 shares.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$432.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

