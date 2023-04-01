Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 29,076 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,076 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unionview LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SUB stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $104.68. 324,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.89. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $105.50.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

