Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 9,200 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 423.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 149,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,776.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 76,522 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.