Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after acquiring an additional 308,238 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,608,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182,518 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.92. 391,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

