Diversified Portfolios Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.23. 1,337,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,058. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.49 and its 200-day moving average is $215.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

