Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 313 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $178.40. 39,602,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,797,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

